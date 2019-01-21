MLK Day events happening across the River Region

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -Monday, the nation honors the late Martin Luther King Jr. The civil rights icon would have been 90-years-old this year. Below is a list of MLK Day events happening in our area:
Auburn:
The National Forum for Black Public Administrators (NFBPA), East Central Alabama Chapter, will sponsor the 25th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast in conjunction with Auburn University’s Office of University Outreach and Office of Inclusion and Diversity. This community wide celebration is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. and will be held at the Auburn University Hotel and Conference Center. Highlights of the celebration include a keynote address to be delivered by the president of Alabama State University, Dr. Quinton Ross along with awards and recognition.
Prattville:
The City of Prattville will be Celebrating 30 Years of Hosting the MLK Parade. This year’s theme is: You Be the Change. This Year several leaders will be recognized for their contribution to the community. The Parade will step off at the Stanley Jensen Stadium at 9 am., culminating at the First Baptist Church 7th Street where leaders will be recognized and for the first time ever children from throughout out the city will perform.
The Autauga County Improvement Association is hosting the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade tomorrow at 9 a.m. The parade will start at Stanley-Jensen Stadium and run through downtown, ending at First Missionary Baptist Church where a service is held in honor of Dr. King.
Montgomery:
The annual Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration March will be held Monday at 1 p.m. on the steps of the Capitol. A special tribute honoring the contribution of Rep. Alvin Homes, the founder of the March will be made. No cars or other motor vehicles will be allowed. Attendees have been asked to meet at the US Post Office on Catoma Street at 12 p.m. for lineup.
The Freedom Rides Museum, a historic property operated by the Alabama Historical Commission, will celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by highlighting the life and legacy of Coretta Scott King. The museum will have family-friendly activities going on throughout the day. Visitors can drop in and explore Coretta’s Alabama roots, browse several award-winning books about her life, and learn more about the important role women played during the Civil Rights Movement. Fee: Regular admission: $5 adults, $4 senior/AAA/military/college, $3 youth, $12 for family groups.
Also Monday, the equal justice initiative is offering free admission to the national memorial for peace and justice and the legacy museum.
Selma:
In observance of MLK Day and as a preamble for National Day of Racial Healing the next day, Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (TRHT) Selma is organizing and sponsoring a large community breakfast and service to those in need of winter clothing. Up to 60 participants will continue onward to Montgomery to visit the internationally acclaimed Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace & Justice. These experiences will be documented and curated by video and film for sharing later across social media etc.
The 26th Annual Links Unity Breakfast will take place at 7:30 a.m. at the Carl C. Morgan Convention Center, 211 Washington Street. Rep. Terri Sewell and Sen. Doug Jones will be in attendance.
Wetumpka:
The City of Wetumpka was expected to hold a memorial service at 9 a.m. on Rodgers Chapel AME Zion Church and an 11 a.m. march from Rodgers Chapel to MLK Multi-Cultural Center but those events have been canceled due to Saturday’s tornado. Instead, first responders will be fed at the MLK Rec Center at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.