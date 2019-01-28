Former Auburn Police chief passes away

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Law enforcement in east Alabama is mourning the passing of a former Auburn Police Chief who died this weekend.
Chief Billy G. Holder served in the U.S. Army prior to joining the Auburn Police Department in 1960. He served with the APD for 27 years, working hard through the ranks to become Chief of Police.
The Lee County Sheriff’s office says he was held in high regard by the law enforcement community and many a beginning officer benefited from his teaching and wise council.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.