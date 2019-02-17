Auburn University announces construction of a new classroom building and a three-story dining hall

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Exciting news for Auburn students- This spring, Auburn University will begin construction of multiple buildings that will provide a variety of new dining and classroom options for students and faculty.
The projects include a 151,000-square-foot academic classroom and laboratory complex, or ACLC, and a 48,000-square-foot, three-story central dining hall. The new buildings will be located where Parker Hall and Allison Laboratory currently stand.
School officials say the estimated $83 million ACLC is designed to provide academic spaces that can operate as either a laboratory or a classroom, as needed on a semester-to-semester basis.
After construction is complete in the summer of 2021, the ACLC will include:
- 2,000 student seating capacity
- Six Engaged Active Student Learning, or EASL, classrooms and laboratories
- Five lecture halls ranging from 100 to 300 seats
- 20 adaptable classrooms and laboratories
Once construction of the central dining hall is complete, in the fall of 2020, the $26 million facility will include:
- 800 seats
- Six food stations
- Two commercial dining venues
- Four flexible meeting spaces
The school’s board of trustees also announced plans for new parking areas for students and faculty.
“These new buildings reflect Auburn’s strategic investment in elevating our teaching and learning by creating facilities that promote academic success and foster student engagement,” said Bill Hardgrave, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.