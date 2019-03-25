University of Georgia fraternity suspended over racist video

ATHENS, GA (WTVM) - A University of Georgia fraternity is being investigated over a video showing some of its members mocking slavery and using a racial slur.
The video shows a student hitting another with a belt while saying the words “Pick my cotton” and then a racial slur.
After the video began circulating on social media the fraternity was reportedly suspended by its national organization and the students featured in the video were expelled.
On Friday the University, the Fraternity, and the Student Government Association all said they were aware of the video and condemned it’s offensive content.
The national chapter for the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity said in a statement that as an organization they were “disgusted, appalled and angered,” by the incident.
“The University of Georgia condemns racism in the strongest terms. Racism has no place in our campus,” the university said.
The group said the members in the video were not on chapter premises when the incident happened and were not taking part in a fraternity function.
