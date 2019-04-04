Jeff Davis-Carver, Central-Phenix City-Hoover to play in renamed AHSAA Kickoff Classic

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association is renaming the AHSAA Champions Challenge and kicking off next season with some exciting games.

The two-day event will now be referred to as the AHSAA Kickoff Classic, and will feature two Montgomery teams and then two other teams known for their dominance in the state.

Jeff Davis and Carver-Montgomery will kickoff the 2019 season Thursday, August 22 in Cramton Bowl. Friday night, Central-Phenix City and Hoover will lock horns in the second game of the annual event.

“The field will be full of future college talent both nights and will be a great way to kick off our season. We are thankful to all of these programs for committing to this year’s AHSAA Kickoff Classic, and we look forward to watching all of our teams in the AHSAA compete during the season,” said Alabama High School Athletic Directs & Coaches Association Director Jamie Lee.

Jeff Davis and Carver-Montgomery are meeting for the 51st time in the Montgomery rivalry. Carver is making its fourth appearance while Jeff Davis is making its AHSAA Kickoff Classic debut.

Central and Hoover will be meeting for the second time in the season-opening classic. The Bucs won 23-7 in the 2016 Classic on the way to a 12-2 season and its 11th state title later that season. The Bucs also won the state crown in 2017.

A total of 52 different schools have participated in the AHSAA’s season-opening classic since its inception in 2006.

