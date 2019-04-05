Opelika drivers license office to open on Saturdays

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Many local residents have trouble getting to the drivers license office with such a busy work or school schedule, but East Alabama drivers will soon have the convenience of heading in over the weekend.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says offices in Birmingham, Mobile and Opelika will open on Saturdays beginning April 6th.
The three offices will be open on Saturdays from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
Law Enforcement Secretary Hal Taylor says the change is being made to accommodate people who have difficulty leaving their job or school during the standard work week.
The offices will be available for first driver license issuances, out-of-state transfers and driving tests.
Taylor says the agency will monitor Saturday activity at the three locations with hopes to expand Saturday service to other offices.
