Indiana fugitive located in Russell County, shoots self before capture

SEALE, AL (WTVM) - A man who was wanted for crimes in the state of Indiana is now receiving medical attention at an east Alabama hospital after shooting himself ahead of capture.
According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received word on Monday that a fugitive from Indiana was staying in Seale.
Christopher Allen Garner was wanted by Madison County of the Indiana Sheriff’s Department on two counts of felony child molestation.
Later that day, investigators responded to the location on Lato Road and met with family members who confirmed the fugitive was inside the residence.
Investigators say that when they attempted to enter the residence Garner shot himself before he could be taken into custody.
Garner was taken to Piedmont Regional Hospital where he is currently receiving medical attention. His condition in unknown at this time.
The investigation has been turned over the the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
