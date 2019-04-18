Where is your safe place for severe weather?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Where exactly is the safest space in your home when it comes to protecting your family and yourself during severe weather?
“For those homeowners that do have a basement, that’s even more ideal for sheltering in place for a tornado warning,” said Chris Tate with the Jefferson County EMA.
Within that criteria you are looking for the most interior, central spot of the house. A spot that is underground is preferable.
If you don’t have a basement, your best bet is to be on the lowest floor and again in an interior spot. A lot of times that can be a hall bathroom or closet.
There are also items you need to have in your safe location. It’s best to place them in there, well before the event happens.
And helmets may prevent injury or death for those caught in a tornado, say researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Injury Control Research Center. In a commentary posted online on its website, the research team suggests that any kind of safety helmet, from hard hats to football helmets to bike helmets, are an essential addition to an individual’s tornado-safety preparations.
“Head injuries are a major cause of tornado-related deaths in the United States,” said Scott Crawford, MPH, a research assistant at the ICRC and the commentary’s lead author. “Alabama is the nationwide leader in tornado-related deaths with 412 fatalities recorded since 1980, demonstrating the need for a readily available, low-cost intervention to reduce risk.”
Items for your safe room:
- Socks and shoes for all family members
- Bicycle helmets, helmets for all family members to wear during the weather event
- Cushion or mattress to shelter yourself
- Charged cell phone to call for help and listen for weather updates
