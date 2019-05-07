Judge to consider new trial venue in MPD murder case

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It's the first circuit court hearing in nearly a year for Montgomery Police Officer Cody Smith, charged in the fatal, on-duty shooting of Gregory Gunn in February 2016.
In January the Alabama Supreme Court granted the defense's petition for a new judge and trial venue.
Tuesday, attorneys met Judge Philip McLaughlin, appointed by the Supreme Court to preside over the case. McLaughlin is one of the longest-standing judges on the bench in Alabama and the ninth judge on the case to date.
Discussion over a new trial location dominated Tuesday's hearing.
The state argued to move the trial to Jefferson County, citing similar demographics to Montgomery. Chief Deputy District Attorney Lloria James shared the available space and trial dates in Birmingham.
The defense argued the judge should consult with the Administrative Office of Courts before making a decision, based on their interpretation of the law. They suggested other counties outside the media reach of Montgomery, including Russell and Dale Counties.
Judge McLaughlin set a hearing for late July to take up three pending motions in this case.
No word on when he will confirm a new trial venue. While the timing could prove ambitious, attorneys want to get this case before a jury before the end of the year.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.