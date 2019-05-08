LIST: River Region summer camps 2019

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Summer is just around the corner, and that means freedom for students and new stress for parents trying to keep those kids occupied.
Now, there’s help! The River Region has dozens of summer camps and activities for every child. There are sports camps to help the kids stay in shape over the summer, academic camps to keep the mind sharp heading into the next school year, art camps for students to explore their creative side, and plenty of camps to get out of the house and have some fun!
Here are some of the camps available for summer 2019.
If you have a camp that isn’t listed, feel free to email it to us!
Abrakadoodle Art Camps
Abrakadoodle provides a dynamic learning environment for art education that actively sparks the student’s imagination while developing new skills. Abrakadoodle camp programs immerse kids in design, exploration, creativity, planning and problem-solving in an environment that is packed with art activities that kids love! They will use a wide variety of art materials to make original creations, experiment and problem-solve with inspiring activities and enjoy fun social interaction via collaborative art adventures.
Location: Pike Road Arts Center, 944 Wallahatchie Road, Pike Road, AL 36064
Ages: 3-5 (preschool camps), 6-12 (elementary camps)
Dates/Times: June 4-6, June 18-20, and July 16-18. 9 a.m.- noon or 1-4 p.m.
Costs: $150 per camp session or $55 per day if you cannot come all three days. Discounts available
More information/registration: http://www.abrakadoodle.com/al-montgomery/
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Theater Camps
Camp Shakespeare fosters an appreciation for the works and words of William Shakespeare by providing opportunities for students aged 5-18 to explore theatre through imaginative play, movement, stage combat, storytelling, design, text analysis and more.
Location: Alabama Shakespeare Festival, 1 Festival Drive, Montgomery, AL 36117
Ages: 5-18
Dates/Times: Camps offered in June and July. All camps are from 9-4 p.m. unless otherwise noted (i.e half-days camps).
Costs: $175 for half-day camps, $325 for week-long camps and $525 for two-week camps
More information/registration: dburlingame@asf.net, 334-271-5331, https://asf.net/education/camps/
Prattauga Art Guild Youth Art Camp
These camps will challenge the students’ creativity with projects in a variety of art media, including acrylic and watercolor painting, printmaking, sculpture and more. Snacks will be provided, but students will need to bring their own lunch.
Location: Creative Arts Center, 342 South Chestnut St., Prattville, AL 36067
Ages: 7-12
Dates/Times: June 17-21 and July 15-19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Costs: $75
More information/registration: Special Events Office at 334-595-0854, www.prattvilleal.gov.
Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre Theater Camp
Two theater camps will be offered, one for grades 1-5, and one for grades 6-12. Students will explore all aspects of theater, including set and costume design, hands-on activities and a full theatrical performance at the end of the week. Snacks will be provided, but students will need to bring their own lunch.
Location: Way Off Broadway Theatre, 203 W, 4th St., Prattville, AL 36067
Ages: Grades 1-12
Dates/Times: Junior Theater Camp (grades 1-5) June 3-8. Senior Theater Camp (grades 6-12) June 10-15. Camp is 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Performance will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Costs: $75
More information/registration: Special Events Office at 334-595-0854, www.prattvilleal.gov
Summer Art Camps
All camps are inspired by the Museum’s collection and challenge students to use the elements of art in new ways. Whether your child already has a love if art or is just getting started, everyone will enjoy a week of art-making.
Location: Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Museum Drive, Montgomery, AL 36117
Ages: 6-18
Dates/Times: various opportunities in June and July. Morning session: 8:30 a.m. to noon; Afternoon session: 1-4:30 p.m.
Costs: $160 for half-day, $250 for full day; Members enjoy 25% off all classes
More information/registration: https://mmfa.org/discover/camp/
Alabama State University summer camps
ASU is offering a variety of academic, athletic and fine arts camps including a Gear Up for 11th grade, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, football, band, theater and Camp G.I.F.T.E.D for individuals with special needs.
Location: Alabama State University, 915 S Jackson St, Montgomery, AL, 36104
Ages: 8-21
Dates/Times: starting at the end of May through the beginning of August
Costs: costs vary on length and type of camp
More information/registration: https://www.alasu.edu/current-students/register-camps
AUM Summer Enrichment Camps
Led by the AUM College of Education and delivered by certified classroom practitioners, our Summer Enrichment Camps provide Math, Reading, Language, Science & Technology, Art, and Special Interest curriculum for kindergarten through 12th grade. There are a variety of camps offered from math to reading to robotics to food science to legos and even video game creation.
Location: AUM Center for Lifelong Learning, 75 TechnaCenter Drive
Ages: K5-12th grade
Dates/Times: Week One- June 10-14. Week Two: June 24-28. Week Three: July 15-19. Camp sessions are from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–4 p.m., with lunch bunch sessions (bring your own lunch) in between for campers taking morning and afternoon classes.
Costs: $179-$189
More information/registration: kgriffin@aum.edu , 334-244-3413, http://www.aum.edu/summercamps
Camp Eagle
Camp Eagle is a Christian day camp for all kids ages five through completed 5th grade. Every single day is filled with a variety of activities. Your child will participate daily in recreation and cooperative games, arts and crafts, sports activities, academic components, praise time, swimming, free time, field trips and more.
Location: Alabama Christian Academy, 4700 Wares Ferry Road, Montgomery, AL 36109
Ages: for age 5-students who have completed 5th grade
Dates/Times: Every week in June and July except the week of the 4th of July.
Regular Week: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Extended Week: 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m
Costs: Regular Week- $179, seven weeks regular day $1195 or Extended Week - $199, seven weeks extended day $1330
You can come for one week or all seven. You DO NOT have to be enrolled at ACA to attend Camp Eagle.
More information/registration: https://www.acacampeagle.org/
Huntingdon College Sports Camps
Camps for soccer, softball, basketball, baseball, volleyball and beach volleyball. The opportunity to work on fundamentals and learn from Huntingdon players and coaches.
Location: Huntingdon College 1500 E Fairview Avenue
Ages: 5-18 depending on the sport
Dates/Times: various opportunities in June and July
Costs: Ranging from $40 for day camps to $200 for week-long camps.
More information/registration: http://www.huntingdonhawks.com/information/Camps
Saint James School sports camps
Saint James is offering day and week-long camps in baseball, girls and boys basketball, softball, wrestling, volleyball, cheerleading and football. Students DO NOT have to enrolled at Saint James to attend.
Location: Saint James School sports fields/gymnasiums, 6010 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, AL 36116
Ages: grades K3-12th
Dates/Times: various opportunities in June and July
Costs: $55-$100
More information/registration: https://stjweb.org/athletics/summer-2019-sports-camps/
Trinity Presbyterian School sports camp
Girls basketball: The camp will emphasize the beauty of God, the beauty of each individual and how they can express those truths through playing sports. They will play basketball related games, develop fundamental basketball skills, learn some basketball rules and have fun. Each player will also receive a camp t-shirt as part of their camp cost.
Baseball: Coach Jarrod Cook and the baseball staff from Trinity will be hosting a three-day camp. Areas of emphasis will include: the mechanics of hitting and pitching, fundamentals of fielding, throwing and base-running.
Location: Trinity Presbyterian School, 1700 E Trinity Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36106
Ages: Girls basketball: rising 1st-7th graders. Baseball: rising 3rd-8th graders
Dates/Times: Girls basketball camp: June 3-6, 1:30 p.m. -4 p.m. Baseball: June 5-7, 8 a.m. - 11a.m.
Costs: $100 ($75 for additional family members)
You DO NOT have to be enrolled at Trinity Presbyterian School to attend the camps.
More information/registration: http://www.trinitywildcats.com/summer
4-H Summer Camps
The Autauga County Extension Office is hosting six different 4-H summer camps including a pottery camp, archery camp, cake decorating and fondant camp, rocketry camp, beekeeping camp and a camp all about eggs. Preregistration is required for all camps.
Location: Autauga County Extension Office, 2226 AL-14 W, Suite E, Autaugaville, AL 36003
Jr. Beekeeping Camp: Wetumpka Elementary School, 510 Micanopy St., Wetumpka, AL 36092
Rocketry Camp: Prattville Overlook Park, 299 Jay St., Prattville, AL 36066
Ages: 9-18
Dates/Times: Various dates and times in June and July
Costs: Archery and Rocketry are FREE, other camps range from $10-$30
More information/ registration: https://www.aces.edu/counties/autauga/, 334-361-7273
EdTech Camp
STEM & Technology camp for the youth of the River Region. Game Design, Minecraft Adventures and Drone Play are a few of the camps offered., Not only will students learn technology skills, they will also complete science experiments, Lego build challenges, arts and crafts and free time. Camps are limited to 20 students per week, and campers will need to bring their own lunch.
Location: 2101 Eastern Blvd., Suite 420, Montgomery, AL 36117
Ages: 3rd-8th grade
Dates/Times: Camps are offered in June and July. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Early drop-off and late pickup are available for an additional fee.
Costs: $249/weekly until June 1. After June 1, $299/weekly
More information/registration: www.edtechcamp.com/camps, kbell@edtechcamp.com, 334-212-0620
Expedition Lanark Summer Day Camp
Expedition Lanark is a full day summer camp that provides hands-on, outdoor education activities that teach natural resource, stewardship, develop leadership skills and build character.
Location: Alabama Wildlife Federation, 3050 Lanark Road, Millbrook, AL 36054
Ages: 5-15
Dates/Times: camps begin in late May and last through Early August. All camps are 8:30 a.m-3:30 p.m. except for Tadpole Camp for 5 years old campers.
Costs: $100-$235
More information/registration: https://www.alabamawildlife.org/expedition-lanark-summer-day-camp/
Summer Golf Camps at Lagoon Park
Kids can expect to learn the basics of golf in a fun and casual environment. All junior golf camps are open to kids of all skill levels. Lunch included.
Location: Lagoon Park Golf Course, 2855 Lagoon Park Drive, Montgomery, AL 36109
Ages: 7-12
Dates/Times: various dates in June and July, M/W/F 9 a.m.-noon.
Costs: $99 per person
More information/registration: https://playmontgomerygolf.com/junior/, 334-240-4050
Montgomery Zoo Summer Camp
Join kids of similar ages for an education experience themed around the animals of our planet. See daily live animal presentations, get up close and personal with some of the educational animals, enjoy scavenger hunts, craft time, classroom time, playtime, splash time, train, Stingray Bay, skylift rides and behind the scene tours with zookeepers and other staff members. Full day camps provide lunch and two snacks per day. Half-day camps provide on snack per day.
Location: Montgomery Zoo, 2301 Coliseum Pkwy, Montgomery, AL 36110
Ages: 5-12
Dates/Times: Week-long camps in June and July, except the week of the 4th of July.
Full day camps: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. or Half-day camps: 8 a.m. - noon
Costs: Full day camps: $179 per week for members, $199 per week for non-members
Half-day camps: $139 per week for members, $155 per week for non-members
More information/registration: zooinformation@montgomeryal.gov, 334-625-4900, http://montgomeryzoo.com/summer-camp-2013-camp-safari
YMCA Goodtimes Day Camp
Children can do everything from learning how to swim to improving their reading skills. Everyday the children will participate in learning enrichment activities, health and nutrition through the daily snack and lunch program and devotions that will teach them character through skits and songs.
Location: River-Region YMCAs including East YMCA, Wetumpka YMCA, Wilson YMCA, and the Goodtimes Center
Ages: 5-14
Dates/Times: Every Monday through Friday, May 27-August 2.
Costs: $95-$120 per week for members
$115-$145 per week for non-members
More information/registration: https://ymcamontgomery.org/programs/camp/summer-goodtimes-day-camp/
Launch Trampoline Park Kid’s Camp
Daily activities will include laser tag, open jumping, arts and crafts, reading time, guest speakers and dodgeball. Lunch, two snacks daily, grip socks and t-shirt included.
Location: Launch Trampoline Park, 891 Boardroom Drive in Prattville.
Ages: K-5 through sixth grade
Dates/Times: Monday-Friday 7:30-5:30 p.m., June 3-7, June 17-21, July 15-19, July 29-Aug. 2.
Costs: $170 per child, per week
More information: 334-568-2041 or outreach@launchprattville.com
WinShape Camp at Aldersgate United Methodist Church
WinShape Camp is a weeklong camp that “celebrates life, love, and Jesus.”
Location: Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6610 Vaughn Road Montgomery Alabama 36117
Ages: 5-14
Dates/Times: June 10-14
Costs: $219
More information/registration: https://camps.winshape.org/day-camps/aldersgate-umc/
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.