Medical marijuana bill passes AL Senate

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Senate voted Thursday morning to pass a medical marijuana bill.
The Senate had delayed a vote on the bill under a threat of filibuster, but it passed the chamber after a morning vote by a 17-6 margin.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, would set up a state oversight commission and a process for prescribing marijuana for people with certain medical conditions.
“It’s not a Republican or Democrat issue to me," Melson said. "It’s a patient issue. And when you’ve got patients out there that have certain medical conditions that they could benefit from. I think it’s time to give them an opportunity to participate in it.”
Melson said his bill would require those who need medical marijuana have a doctor’s recommendations and a second opinion.
The legislation now moves on to the Alabama House.
