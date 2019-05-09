Medical marijuana bill passes AL Senate

Legislature takes up measure to legalize medical marijuana
By WSFA Staff | May 9, 2019 at 9:52 AM CDT - Updated May 28 at 7:08 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Senate voted Thursday morning to pass a medical marijuana bill.

The Senate had delayed a vote on the bill under a threat of filibuster, but it passed the chamber after a morning vote by a 17-6 margin.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, would set up a state oversight commission and a process for prescribing marijuana for people with certain medical conditions.

“It’s not a Republican or Democrat issue to me," Melson said. "It’s a patient issue. And when you’ve got patients out there that have certain medical conditions that they could benefit from. I think it’s time to give them an opportunity to participate in it.”

Melson said his bill would require those who need medical marijuana have a doctor’s recommendations and a second opinion.

The legislation now moves on to the Alabama House.

