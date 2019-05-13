Auburn Airbnb hosts earn more than 100K over graduation weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Airbnb, a popular online hospitality service, recently announced data connected to the latest commencement weekend at Auburn University and apparently business was booming for the local hosts this year.
The company reports that Auburn Airbnb hosts earned a combined total of $103,000 in supplemental income over the recent graduation weekend.
This represented the largest influx of guests to Auburn in the history of Airbnb’s platform.
Additionally, Airbnb collects and remits the Auburn state lodging tax on behalf of hosts thanks to tax agreements with the city. This means the surge in guests represented a boost in tax revenue as well.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.