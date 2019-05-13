Auburn University releases statement after professor arrested on child pornography charges

AUBURN, AL(WTVM) - One east Alabama man has been arrested in Virginia after an investigation by Auburn Police revealed he was in possession of a collection of child pornography.
On Friday, the Auburn Police Division was contacted by investigators with the Blacksburg, Virginia Police Department in reference to 52-year-old William Matthew Carter, of Auburn, being arrested for possession of Child Pornography charges within their jurisdiction.
Carter was a professor at Auburn University as a lecturer in the English Department.
Officials with Auburn University released a statement saying,
Evidence seized in that case prompted Auburn Police to initiate an investigation and execute a search of Carter’s residence in Auburn. This resulted in the discovery of various electronic devices containing images of child pornography.
Police say several of the images were confirmed to be those of children not from the Auburn area. Auburn Detectives obtained five additional felony warrants charging Carter with Possession of Child Pornography for the evidence recovered.
On Friday at approximately 9:00 PM, Carter was located at a residence and taken into custody by the Montgomery County Virginia Sheriff’s Office.
Carter will be eligible for a $50,000 bond once in custody in Lee County.
The investigation is ongoing and Police say more charges are possible as they work to have Carter extradited back to Alabama.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.