Man found guilty of Dallas County 2016 murder charge

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday, Vadarius Hall was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, discharging into an unoccupied vehicle and certain person forbidden to carry a firearm.
According to a court affidavit, back in the summer of 2016, 27-year-old Jermaine Tarver of Lowndesboro was shot and killed by Hall.
Officers responded to a residence in Town Circle on June 12, 2016 after a report that a person had been shot. While en route, officers were told the victim was taken to a hospital in a private car.
Officers surveyed the scene at the residence before heading to Vaughan Emergency Room to speak with Tarver. Officers arrived at the emergency room and found the vehicle used to transport Tarver. Tarver was found in the backseat unresponsive.
The affidavit states after investigators continued their investigation at the residence, witnesses were interviewed.
According to the witnesses, Tarver was playing cards outside the residence when Hall pulled up in a vehicle with two other people inside. The witnesses said Hall got out and started having a conversation with them, before he went back to the vehicle and got a rifle, showed it to them, and then put it back into the vehicle. Hall then walked over and sat down next to Tarver and began asking Tarver about the gold in his mouth. Witnesses say Hall kept asking Tarver about the gold in his mouth.
The two reportedly exchanged words before Tarver was shot multiple times.
“This is another gunslinger who needs to pack his suitcase because he is going off to prison for a long time,” said Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.
Dallas Circuit Judge Don McMillian will sentence Hall after a pre-sentence investigation and report is completed.
