Man found guilty of Dallas County 2016 murder charge

According to the witnesses, Tarver was playing cards outside the residence when Hall pulled up in a vehicle with two other people inside. The witnesses said Hall got out and started having a conversation with them, before he went back to the vehicle and got a rifle, showed it to them, and then put it back into the vehicle. Hall then walked over and sat down next to Tarver and began asking Tarver about the gold in his mouth. Witnesses say Hall kept asking Tarver about the gold in his mouth.