Faulkner punches 7th straight World Series ticket

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baseball dominance continues at Faulkner University. Seven straight trips to Lewiston, Idaho where the team will hopefully compete for another NAIA Championship.
The difference with this team from last year is this is almost an entirely different team and they’re enjoying the same success that they have in years past.
“We created a culture of winning and that’s what we like to do. We like to go out there and then go eat.” Third baseman Jacob Freeland says.
"It's been this way for 10 years we're just relaxed, trying to create a pro atmosphere where guys wanna work and get ready for the next level." said Head Coach Patrick McCarthy.
The Eagles put on an offensive show against Hope International to win the Montgomery Bracket. Sixteen runs off 17 hits to punch their ticket to the world series, but it was a change at the plate approach mid-season that helped that.
“We started out with too much plate discipline and we had runners at 2nd and 3rd a lot of guys left on base so our motto became roll the pole. Before every game somebody would say we need to roll the pole and we’d still be patient and then when there was someone in scoring position we’d say roll the pole.” McCarthy explained.
Despite all the new faces on this roster, this team is about as selfless and calm as any that McCarthy has coached.
Pitcher Evan Gillespe says, "We're fighting for each other whether we're playing independently or not we want every part of the machine to be working as best as it can and I think that's the main difference honestly."
"They play the same as they did in the regular season. Nobody pressed, nobody tried to do what they needed to do everybody was calm and collected. Their poise was just something I had never seen out here." said McCarthy.
The guys will get on a plane Tuesday morning to head to Lewiston, Idaho and their first game is at 11:30 in the morning on Friday against Georgia Gwinett.
