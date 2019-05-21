Alabama senator introduces bill to repeal abortion ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama state senator has introduced a bill that would repeal the abortion ban passed through the Alabama legislature just last week.
Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile, introduced the bill Tuesday and said she introduced the bill with the intentions that it may help “heal wounds that my Republican brothers and sisters have inflicted on the great state of Alabama."
“Unfortunately this bill is serving as a detriment to the entire state of Alabama in terms of revenues and in terms of healthcare, particularly for women,” she said.
Last week, the Alabama legislature passed one of the strictest abortion bills in the country and backlash from all over the country soon followed.
“There are consequences for every decision we make as legislators, and for every vote we cast there are ramifications,” said Figures. “However, some of these effects are unintended and I truly believe this has been the case for SB314. I do not believe my Republican colleagues had any idea what the consequences for passing this bill would be.”
The bill makes performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony unless the mother’s health is in danger. The bill excludes exemptions of rape and incest.
