Fire ants causing headaches for Alabama farmers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fire ants are causing some serious issues for Alabama farmers, not only costing them time and money, but also damaging equipment.
Fire ant mounds seem to pop up anywhere. They’re particularly problematic in pastures and when they form in rows along roadsides. The insects build mounds in almost any type of soil, but they prefer open sunny area. Mounds can grow 18 to 24 inches in height if the soil conditions are right, officials say.
During Today in Alabama, Reporter Bethany Davis will talk with Fudd Graham, an entomologist with the Alabama Extension Service, about the ants, how they damage equipment and how farmers are fighting back.
Fire ants also have a painful sting, and can be deadly. In 2017, a woman in Selma died after she was attacked by fire ants.
The Alabama Extension Service has a wealth of information about fire ants and how to treat them on its website. You’ll find all of this information here.
The site even has special equipment farmers can rent to help fight fire ants.
