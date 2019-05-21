Record heat possible by Memorial Day Weekend

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Today was hot, tomorrow will be hotter, and Thursday and beyond will be even hotter. A nasty upper ridge builds over the next 7-10 days, and afternoon temperatures of 97-102 degrees are likely by this weekend and through much of next week. If there’s any silver lining, it’s that humidity levels will be reasonable - this should keep the heat index from getting ridiculously high.
These temperatures will threaten records across Alabama not only this weekend, but into next week too. Many of you have outdoor plans for Memorial Day weekend; please drink plenty of water, limit your exposure to the sun, and plan your activities early in the morning or late in the evening to reduce your exposure to the heat.
Be sure pets are kept indoors or in the shade, and that they have plenty of cold, fresh water.
In the tropics, Subtropical Storm Andrea continues between the Bahamas and Bermuda; it will pinwheel Eastward towards Bermuda, but remain a very weak system. As a result, it’s only real impact will be to bring some rain and some wind to Bermuda later this week. There will be no major impacts to any land, including the United States.
