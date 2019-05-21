Man arrested after deadly early morning shooting on Fox Run Pkwy. that killed one in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika have arrested a man after a deadly shooting that left one man dead on Fox Run Pkwy.
At approximately 1:36 a.m. on May 21, officers were called to shots fired in the area of Arbor Place Apartments in the 500 block of Fox Run Pkwy.
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics responded, but the man had already succumbed to his injuries.
30-year-old Donnie Donell Miles from Opelika has been arrested and charged with murder.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
Miles is currently being held in the Lee County Jail.
Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to call OPD’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.