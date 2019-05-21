Summer Fund and Food Drive coming up June 7

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News’ annual Summer Fund and Food Drive benefiting the Montgomery Area Food Bank is coming up June 7.
This year we have partnered with Renfroe’s Market, Dixie Electric, the Montgomery Area Food Bank and Capitol Chevrolet to collect non-perishable food items and monetary donations.
Donating is simple! Head to Renfroe's Market on June 7 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Once you're there, we will have volunteers to take your donations. It's just that easy!
The MAFB serves most of central and south Alabama. For every dollar donated, the MAFB can translate that into six and a half pounds of food.
In 2018, WSFA 12 News viewers donated 8,198 pounds of food and $10,447.88 during the one day event.
