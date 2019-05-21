25th horse dies at Santa Anita Park since December

ARCADIA, Calif. (CNN) - A race horse has died for a 25th time this season at Santa Anita Park.
The latest victim is a thoroughbred named Spectacular Music. The animal broke its pelvis during a race on Sunday.
Officials said he was euthanized after a comprehensive exam.
Some insiders believe wet weather has caused more horses to get injured and expire.
Santa Anita Park suspended all racing and training back in March to address the issue.
Three horses have still died since the racing track was re-opened.
So far, no necropsy results have been released on any of those 25 horses.
