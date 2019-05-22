Anti-abortion rally held at Alabama Capitol, 1 arrested

“No woman needs to have an abortion. We can help her. We can serve her. I think it’s the very opposite of the message you’re hearing right now in the national media that women have to have abortions, frankly it’s a very anti-woman message, a very anti-empowerment message,” said Kristin Hawkins, president of Student for Life of America. “We want to be here to empower her. To know that she has options. She has a choice and you never have to make that false choice between your life and your education or career and the life of a child.”