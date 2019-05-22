Dothan High School teacher faces additional sex crimes charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dothan High School teacher faces new sex crime charges.
Police arrested and charged Julia Engle, 29, with one count of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student and at least two acts of a school employee having sexual contact with a student. Investigators say the additional charges stem from messages sent between the 16-year-old student and Engle.
Earlier this month, Engle was charged with one other count of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student. Police confirm that the incidents happened over the span of a few weeks and took place at school.
Police have executed an additional six search warrants in the case. They’re looking at Engle’s vehicle, home, and social media accounts as they continue to investigate.
“Throughout the weekend, and last week, we received more allegations regarding that student - we still have several search warrants out, so it’s a possibility of more victims and more charges,” said Dothan Police Cpl. Lacy Schulmerich.
Police say typically in sex crime investigations like this the student will alert a parent or tell a friend. Investigators say the school system had started looking into rumors discussed at the schools, noticed suspicious activity, and alerted police.
Police say as the investigation continues if you have any information, contact the department at 334-615-3000.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to Dothan City Schools for comment, but have not received a statement.
