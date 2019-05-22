Ethics complaint filed against Circuit Judge Marvin Wiggins

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission has filed a complaint against Judge Marvin Wiggins, the presiding circuit judge for the Fourth Judicial Circuit of Alabama. The circuit covers Bibb, Dallas, Hale, Perry, and Wilcox counties.
The complaint was filed on May 17 and centers on the judge’s conduct in a child custody case that eventually included divorce proceedings.
There are 13 counts listed under the charges which contend Judge Wiggins committed multiple violations of the Alabama Canons of Judicial Ethics through Ex Parte Communications, Abuse of Judiciary Authority, Interference with Attorney-Client Relationship, and by making “significant misrepresentations while in his judicial capacity to the Commission.”
According to the Alabama Judiciary Commission, Wiggins has 30 days to respond.
Based on the Alabama constitution, all proceedings in the Alabama Court of the Judiciary are public. The state constitution also requires a charged judge be disqualified from acting as judge as long as charges is pending. The disqualification does not impact the judge’s pay.
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary has authority under the state constitution to remove a judge from office, suspend them without pay, or issue a censure, a public reprimand, against a judge.
This is not the first time Judge Wiggins has found himself in trouble with the Alabama Court of the Judiciary. He was found guilty of violating numerous Canons of Judicial Ethics in 2009, was censured and suspended from the court without pay for 90 days.
In 2015, the judge was the subject of an ethics complaint after allegations he threatened defendants in Perry County who couldn’t pay court fees with jail time if they didn’t donate to a blood drive outside the courthouse.
