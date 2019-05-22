Fire fatalities trending downward in Alabama

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Harmony Kelley was the first and only female in the training class Wednesday in Alex City. She suited up, strapping on 75 pounds worth of gear.
“You do have to be strong. I just want to do my best," the 28-year-old said.
Kelley joined her fellow firefighters from five different departments in a live fire exercise, the burning of a vacant duplex.
“The bottom line is you set up with your training and be the best version of yourself that you can be," said Kelley, a firefighter with the Sylacauga Fire Department.
These kinds of training sessions may be one of the reasons why fire fatalities in Alabama are trending downward.
“The equipment and training we have and the thermal imaging cameras we have allows us to find somebody in the structure so much faster," said Alex City Fire Department Capt. Jeff Brewer.
The number dropped from 115 in 2016 to 75 last year. State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen says another reason for the decline is that more and more people seem to be changing their behaviors and habits.
“We’re talking about smoking while on oxygen and leaving food unattended on a stove top," said Pilgreen.
And there is perhaps a third reason; fire service personnel have given out and installed free smoke alarms to homeowners in Alabama through the Intouch Foundation.
“We’ve distributed 30,000 smoke alarms in the state," Pilgreen said.
The state fire marshal’s office and the fire college in Tuscaloosa partnered with Intouch with the distribution of free smoke alarms.
Back in Alex City, one duplex on the way down with three more to do by the end of this week and then they’ll burn a huge pile of debris nearby.
It’s all part of the training in what’s turning out to be the first first heat wave of the season, yet Kelley wouldn’t have it any other way. By noon the duplex was a goner, fully enveloped.
“It is fun. I enjoy it," she said.
Kelley relishes the challenge of saving lives and property in real life.
Pilgreen says anyone interested in getting a free smoke alarm should simply call the state fire marshal’s office in Montgomery.
The smoke alarms are free as well as the installation. So far in 2019, there have been 34 fire fatalities in Alabama.
