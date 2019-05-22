Montgomery Zoo welcomes new litter of piglets

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery has some new, cute and furry residents! Chiquita and Paulie are the proud parents of three Red River hog piglets the Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum announced on Wednesday.
This is the second litter of piglets for the 5-year-old hogs who moved to Montgomery in 2016 from the Gulf Breeze Zoo in Gulf Breeze, Florida.
Tonka, Blaze and Sally, two male and one female piglets, were born on May 12 and will be making their public debut Thursday at 9 a.m.
The Red River hogs are located near Parakeet Cove and the Zoofari Skylift ride at the Montgomery Zoo.
