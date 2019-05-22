New military software development project coming to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, as part of its TechMGM initiative, is partnering with the U.S. Air Force to host a team of military and private sector app developers for a new software development project called BESPIN.
BESPIN, an acronym for Business and Enterprise Systems Product Innovation, uses an “agile development methodology” to turn projects into new solutions to support the Department of Defense. According to MACC, the partnership on the project will strengthen the community, as BESPIN seeks to support the city’s infrastructure.
“Montgomery prioritizes military missions, so we are honored to host this important project for the Air Force to advance their efforts in creating solutions for our nation,” said Willie Durham, Chairman of the MACC. “The chamber supports any type of partnership that advances the military because it is not only good for our country, but also for our community. Initiatives like BESPIN allow our region to attract and retain talent, spark new businesses and create a cycle of economic development that will have lasting effects in Montgomery for years to come.”
The MACC partnered with BES to provide an off-base space where the team could create apps for BES, with the first focus being logistics systems used on the flight line, including those at Maxwell Air Force Base and the Alabama National Guard.
TechMGM is an initiative that brings together businesses, schools, and government operations to help connect and expand Montgomery’s technology related assets.
