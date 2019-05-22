New ‘no wake’ zone created at Lake Martin

LAKE MARTIN, Ala. (WSFA) - Boaters will find a new “no wake” zone near a popular Lake Martin destination when they visit the lake this summer.
The zone was created at the bridge where Ridge Island Way crosses over to Chimney Rock Island, or what’s more commonly known as “The Bridge To Nowhere.”
“Obviously, there were discussions following the recent crash in that area. Even prior to that, the area was under construction due to the volume of traffic that passes through the narrow lane between the bridge pilings,” said Capt. Gary Buchanan of the Alabama Law Enforcement’s Agency’s Marine Patrol Division.
Buchanan is referring to the fatal crash that happened on May 9 right around the “Bridge to Nowhere" on Lake Martin.
Volunteers with the Lake Martin Resource Association partnered with the ALEA Marine Patrol to place the new buoys for the zone.
“Marine Patrol and LMRA have a partnership that goes back over 20 years,” Buchanan noted. “The work they do to keep hazards and other areas marked with buoys is vital to boating safety on Lake Martin.”
John Thompson, president of LMRA, said they are always willing to help the Marine Patrol in whatever ways they can.
