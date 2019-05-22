Pro-am day begins for Zimmer Biomet Championship hosted at RTJ

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re just one day away from opening day of the Zimmer Biomet Championship tournament at Robert Trent Jones at Grand National.
Thursday is pro-am day. Things got started around 7:30 a.m. with Nancy Lopez teeing off. Lopez, the sponsor of the tournament, is a 48-time winner, a member of the LPGA and World Golf Hall of Fame.
While the tournament is not an LPGA tournament there’s still a lot of pressure on the women competing this weekend. The tournament is the official qualifying tour for the LPGA.
As of now, Julieta Granada is currently in the number two spot on the Symetra list.
Along with qualifying for the LPGA the golfers will be competing for a purse of $300,000, which is the Symetra Tour's highest ever.
Tournament play begins Friday. If you would like to spectate, the tournament is free and open to the public.
