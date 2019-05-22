Heat reaches record territory soon

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Temperatures will gradually cool down this evening; by sunrise Thursday morning, most of Alabama should be comfortably in the mid-60s.
A narrow ribbon of mid-level moisture pushes westward across the state tomorrow; we’ll include a small chance of an afternoon shower or storm.
Many stay dry, but a few lucky spots could get a quick splash of cooling rain in the afternoon.
Temperatures grow steadily hotter over the next few days, and it’s likely that we will tie or break records for heat by Friday and the holiday weekend. The silver lining - humidity levels will likely stay low, which should keep heat index values from reaching a point of widespread heat stroke risk. Still, take it easy outside over the next 5-7 days; it will be hot!
The chance of rain is low on Thursday, then zero Friday and beyond. Drought conditions will likely make a comeback in the next week or two.
