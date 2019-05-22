Smile-A-Mile hosting lemonade event to raise awareness of cancer journey

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Smile-A-Mile will host a community wide lemonade event in the Auburn and Opelika area for a few days in June.
SAM is an organization that provides hope, healing and love to children and families going through the cancer journey. The event will help raise awareness and funds for SAM. From June 7 to June 9, participants can set up their stand and help draw attention to SAM, by posting on social media and promoting their stands on the Lemonade for SAM Facebook event page.
Participants can register their lemonade stand at this link. To guarantee a starter kit, including souvenir SAM cups, register by May 31. Prizes will be given to the Most Creative Stand and Most Raised.
Donations can be dropped off at Allstate-Prewett Insurance Group in Auburn between June 10 and June 11. Checks should be made out to Smile-A-Mile.
