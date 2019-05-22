Symetra Tour golfers compete on Auburn University campus

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Golfers on the Symetra Tour took part in a competition on Auburn University’s campus Tuesday.
The women are competing in the Zimmer Biomet Championship this week. They took part in the Closest to the Pin Contest at the Samford Hall at Auburn. For the contest, golfers from Auburn, Alabama, and Georgia universities are all competing with two ranking in the top five in the Symetra Tour rankings.
Auburn’s Cydney Clanton currently ranks at No. 5.
“It’s like home away from home and so to be back, I feel very comfortable,” said Clanton. “I played Grand National quite a few times in college, so very comfortable on the golf course so it will be a great week."
The Symetra Tour is a qualifying tour for the LPGA. 144 female golfers will compete in Opelika for the inaugural Zimmer Biomet Championship Tournament with $300,000 up for grabs.
