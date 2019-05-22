Trains speeds to increase on Alabama freight line

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Drivers should expect lower wait times at certain railway crossings across central and southern Alabama starting on June 1.
CSX Transportation Inc., announced the speed limit on its line of freight trains from Montgomery to Waycross, Georgia, will increase from the current speed of 25 mph to 40 mph.
According to CSX, track and signal improvements have already been made to allow for the safe increase in train speeds in accordance with federal regulations.
Troy, Ozark and Dothan are some of the other Alabama communities along the line that will be impacted by the change.
Besides the lower wait times for drivers, CSX says these operational changes will enhance capacity along this corridor, which improves connectivity for manufacturers, farmers, marine ports and other contributors to the area’s economic growth.
