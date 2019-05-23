Alabama football adds 2-for-1 series with USF

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama fans can start preparing for at trip to Tampa, Florida in four years. Alabama and USF announced a three-game football series starting in the 2023 season.
The Crimson Tide will be hoping for better results than the last time they were in Raymond James Stadium, when they open the series against the Bulls on Sept. 16, 2023.
Alabama will host USF in Bryant-Denny Stadium for two games to complete the series on Sept. 7, 2024 and Sept. 12, 2026.
“Our future non-conference schedules are really rounding out quite nicely with the addition of series such as this one with USF,” said Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne. “We look forward to the early-season road test against a quality opponent in an NFL stadium in 2023 and will welcome them to Tuscaloosa for a pair of home games in 2024 and 2026.”
The only other time the Tide and Bulls played was a 40-17 Alabama victory on Aug. 30, 2003.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he is pleased with the addition of these three games.
“Charlie Strong has built a strong program with the Bulls," Saban said. “Playing this kind of competition only makes our team better.”
This new series with USF joins other home-and-home series that Alabama has recently announced with Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and West Virginia.
While 2023 may seem really far away, the start of Alabama’s 2019 football season is in less than 100 days when Alabama opens up against Duke in Atlanta on Aug. 31.
