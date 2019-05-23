Armed suspect sought after victim robbed, pepper sprayed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning, then assaulted with pepper spray.
Police say the robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Atlanta Highway.
A WSFA 12 News crew found multiple police units in the parking lot of a dental business in that block. Police said the victim went into the officer to rinse off the pepper spray.
The victim’s injuries are said to be minor. No description of the suspect was immediately available and no arrests have been made.
