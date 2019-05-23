Date, kickoff time announced for 2019 Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - News from out of the Capital City Thursday as the date and kickoff time for the 2019 Camellia Bowl have been announced.
It’s May, but it’s never too early to talk college football.
This year’s game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 from historic Cramton Bowl.
The Camellia Bowl has been a classic in the five years it’s been played. Combined, the five previous matchups have been decided by 17 points. In last year’s game, Georgia Southern won it 23-21 over Eastern Michigan on a 40-yard field goal via the foot of Tyler Bass as time expired.
“We are once again excited to be a part of the opening weekend of the College Football Bowl Season,” said Camellia Bowl Executive Director Johnny Williams. “We are grateful for our partnership with ESPN Events, the city of Montgomery and Montgomery County. In a short time, we have been blessed with some terrific games and we are looking forward to another thriller this time around.”
In its short history, no Camellia Bowl game has been decided by more than five points.
