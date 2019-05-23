Early morning fire leaves Montgomery home damaged

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that left a Montgomery home damaged early Thursday morning.
Capt. Jason Cupps says the fire happened in the 400 block of Clayton Park just after 3 a.m. Flames could be seen coming through the roof of the single-story structure.
Cupps says one person was at home at the time of the fire but was able to make it out to safety before fire units arrived.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.