Funeral details for Auburn Officer William Buechner

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn community is preparing to say goodbye to a fallen police officer. Veteran Auburn Police Officer William “Will" Ray Buechner Jr., pronounced Beek-ner, died in the line of duty Sunday.
William “Will” Ray Buechner, Jr., of Opelika, Alabama was born on August 27, 1981 in Montgomery, Alabama to William Ray Buechner, Sr. and Suzanne Plyler Buechner. He passed away on May 19, 2019.
Will graduated from Auburn University in 2005 and received a Bachelor of Criminology Degree. Will served the City of Auburn Police Department for 13 years. He was a full patch member of the Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club for five and one-half years.
Along with his parents, Will is survived by his wife of three years, Sara Buechner; son, Henry, step-daughter, Mckenna, whom he loved as his very own; sister, Brigitte (John) Huling; mother-in-law, Mildred Hardison; father-in-law, Murray Hardison; sister-in-law, Bethany (Teddy) Lopez; uncle, Irving (Jane) Buechner; aunt, Amy (Bill) Johnson; nieces, Hannah Huling, Sadie Anne Huling, Rachel Huling and Hensley Lopez; and nephew, Seth Huling.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing Officer Buechner’s funeral service.
A visitation will take place at Auburn University Arena Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. This will be open to the public.
The funeral for Officer Buechner will take place at 2 p.m. at the same location, Auburn University Arena. It is scheduled to conclude at 3 p.m.
Following Officer Buechner’s funeral, his casket will be placed in a waiting hearse. From the Auburn University Arena, the funeral procession will make the short trip to Officer Buechner’s final resting place.
The funeral procession will include a full police escort.
The motorcade will start at Auburn University Arena, travel north along Donahue Drive, then east on Magnolia Avenue, then south on Gay Street before arriving at Town Creek Cemetery on South Gay Street.
Those wishing to give flowers please consider making a donation, instead. Donations can be made through the Auburn University Credit Union or through the official GoFundMe memorial account set up in Officer Buechner’s name.
Officer Buechner’s fellow law enforcement officers survived Sunday’s incident and continue to recover from their injuries. Please consider giving to their official GoFundMe accounts.
All Auburn city services will close at noon on Friday, May 24, to allow employees to honor Officer Buechner. Downtown parking will be free throughout the day. Public Safety services including police, fire and communications will remain on their regular schedules. For after hours services, such as animal control or water-related issues, please call the non-emergency line at (334) 501-3100.
