Luverne man arrested on first degree rape charge

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A 36-year-old Luverne man was arrested on a sex crime charge earlier this month, the Luverne Police Department confirmed.
James Earl Lee McCreary was arrested May 9 and charged with first degree rape. Police say the victim is a juvenile.
McCreary was employed by Crenshaw County Schools at the time of his arrest, according to Capt. Mason Adcock with Luverne police.
Superintendent Dodd Hawthorne says McCreary is no longer a school district employee. McCreary had worked in the school system for more than two years as a special education aide and assistant coach for football, basketball and track.
His bond was initially set at $1 million but was reduced to $60,000 on May 14. He was released from the Crenshaw County Jail on bond Monday.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.