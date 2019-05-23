Luverne man arrested on first degree rape charge

James Earl Lee McCreary, 36, was arrested May 9 and charged with first degree rape. (Source: Crenshaw County Jail)
By WSFA Staff | May 23, 2019 at 3:18 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 3:18 PM

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A 36-year-old Luverne man was arrested on a sex crime charge earlier this month, the Luverne Police Department confirmed.

James Earl Lee McCreary was arrested May 9 and charged with first degree rape. Police say the victim is a juvenile.

McCreary was employed by Crenshaw County Schools at the time of his arrest, according to Capt. Mason Adcock with Luverne police.

Superintendent Dodd Hawthorne says McCreary is no longer a school district employee. McCreary had worked in the school system for more than two years as a special education aide and assistant coach for football, basketball and track.

His bond was initially set at $1 million but was reduced to $60,000 on May 14. He was released from the Crenshaw County Jail on bond Monday.

