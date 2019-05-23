Morgan Academy athlete named top baseball player in Alabama by Gatorade

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University signee and Morgan Academy senior shortstop Gunnar Henderson received a prestigious award on Thursday, joining past winners and baseball legends like Derek Jeter and Clayton Kershaw.
Henderson was honored as the 2018-19 Gatorade Alabama Baseball Player of the Year. He is the first player from Morgan Academy to be chosen for this award.
Henderson led Morgan Academy to the AISA Class AAA state championship series while batting .559 with 11 home runs and 75 RBIs this past season. He also had 17 doubles, nine triples, 69 runs scored and 28 stolen bases.
The award recognizes not only athletic success, but also high standards of academic achievement and honorable character.
Off the field, Henderson was involved with Morgan Academy’s Student Government Association, volunteered at a local food bank and homeless shelter, served as a youth baseball coach and maintained a 4.05 GPA in the classroom.
Henderson is now eligible to win National Player of the Year. The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 12 sports. They then announce one National Player of the Year in each sport. From the 12 national winners, one male and one female athlete are each named Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year.
Although he signed a national letter of intent with Auburn, Henderson is projected to go in the early rounds of June’s Major League Baseball Draft and could forego a college career.
