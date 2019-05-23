I-65/85 interchange reopens after overturned 18-wheeler removed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A section of the Interstate 65/Interstate 85 interchange in Montgomery closed Thursday morning but has since reopened after an overturned 18-wheeler was cleared.
The truck overturned on the ramp from I-65 southbound to I-85 northbound. Traffic was diverted onto Day Street for several hours as crews cleared the road.
According to Montgomery police, there were no injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.