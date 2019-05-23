Potential record heat on the way

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - We’ll stay dry overnight, and most of us will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s by sunrise Friday morning. Unfortunately, more hot weather is ahead tomorrow.
Afternoon highs on both Friday and Saturday will reach the mid and upper 90s. The silver lining is that humidity levels will actually be fairly reasonable, which should keep heat index values from getting into the danger zone above 105 degrees. That’s important, heat stroke and heat exhaustion become much more likely when the heat index goes above 105 degrees. Still, common sense heat precautions are still a good idea this weekend and next week - stay hydrated, take breaks and be sure your pets have access to A/C or shade and some cool, fresh water.
Two of our main long-range computer models still disagree on just how hot temperatures will get, as shown below. First is the European computer model. Notice how it brings temperatures into the upper 90s, and perhaps some triple digits, by early next week. This is the more aggressive of the two models with the heat - probably TOO aggressive. So, while we will lean our forecast towards this hotter solution, we aren’t committing yet to the idea of 102-105 degree heat in central/south Alabama. Could it happen? Yes, but we don’t yet have the confidence in that idea to put it in our official forecast.
The American computer model, however, maintains that temperatures will stay primarily in the mid-90s through Monday. Regardless of the precise number, the bottom line is that Alabama will get hot.
Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, dry weather, and afternoon highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. That forecast will continue into much of next week. This heat may tie or break records along the way as well. There’s no appreciable rain chance at any point in the next 7 days.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.