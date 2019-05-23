Potential record heat on the way

Two of our main long-range computer models still disagree on just how hot temperatures will get, as shown below. First is the European computer model. Notice how it brings temperatures into the upper 90s, and perhaps some triple digits, by early next week. This is the more aggressive of the two models with the heat - probably TOO aggressive. So, while we will lean our forecast towards this hotter solution, we aren’t committing yet to the idea of 102-105 degree heat in central/south Alabama. Could it happen? Yes, but we don’t yet have the confidence in that idea to put it in our official forecast.