Stop the Bleed Month: Know what to do in a ‘bleed emergency’

“It’s really to train and empower the general public on how to save their own life or somebody else’s life after trauma," Mark Vermillion, a trauma surgeon at Baptist South said. "Whether it’s a gunshot, whether it’s a stabbing, whether it’s a car wreck, whether it’s a tornado that comes through and injures an extremity, you can bleed out before the paramedics can arrive and this is to train the general public how to prevent that from happening.”