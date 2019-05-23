Stop the Bleed Month: Know what to do in a ‘bleed emergency’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - May 2019 is the first ever National Stop the Bleed Month and Thursday is the second annual National Stop the Bleed Day.
The nationwide campaign highlights the importance of Stop the Bleed training and provides the public with information and education through local fire, EMS, and health care professionals.
During Today in Alabama, Reporter Samantha Day spoke with doctors at Baptist South about the importance of knowing the proper way to stop a bleeding wound. For example, how to use a tourniquet and pack a wound.
“It’s really to train and empower the general public on how to save their own life or somebody else’s life after trauma," Mark Vermillion, a trauma surgeon at Baptist South said. "Whether it’s a gunshot, whether it’s a stabbing, whether it’s a car wreck, whether it’s a tornado that comes through and injures an extremity, you can bleed out before the paramedics can arrive and this is to train the general public how to prevent that from happening.”
If you do not have a tourniquet, there are some every day household items that can function as a tourniquet. Those items are: shirts, sheets, towels and a belt.
In honor of National Stop the Bleed month, free bleeding control basics classes will be offered to the public, furthering the goal of the American College of Surgeons to train everyone in the U.S. about what to do during a bleeding emergency.
To find a class near you, click this link.
To date, the American College of Surgeons estimates more than 600,000 people have taken bleeding control training classes.
