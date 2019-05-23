Tallapoosa County company expands, adds new positions

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - New jobs are on the way to Tallapoosa County.
Hellas Construction of Dadeville announced plans to expand. Hellas makes the fabric material for artificial turf used by professional teams such as the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins.
The company spent more than $2.5 million on the expansion which created 20 new positions. The expansion costs include adding on to the existing plant in Dadeville and equipment.
Hellas started just three years ago with 37 employees. Company leaders say the new jobs will start at $12 an hour.
