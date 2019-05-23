5th annual Red Nose Day campaign kicks off Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Walgreen’s is kicking off its 5th annual Red Nose Day Campaign worldwide. This year, five new red noses are hitting store shelves.
Each of the red noses display a special power to address serious issues affecting children: illness, homelessness, hunger and illiteracy.
Here in Alabama 137,000 children live in poverty. Half of them are in extreme poverty - meaning they live on $12,000 or less a year.
“We’ve got homes in the River Region that don’t have power. We have homes in the River Region that don’t have water and there are kids living in those homes that are trying to go to school and learn,” said VOICES of Alabama’s Children Executive Director Stephen Woerner.
Woerner says poverty is one of the biggest determiners of success. It affects a child’s performance in school, their health, and opportunities throughout life.
“The solution is our community getting involved and addressing our problems here and not waiting on somebody to come fix it,” said Woerner.
You can get involved and make a difference. That’s what Red Nose Day is all about. Stars will come together for a night of fundraising during NBC’s Red Nose Day Special Thursday night.
“Excited at anything that can raise awareness about it and can drive action,” said Woerner.
In four years, Red Nose Day has raised nearly $150 million to end child poverty, supporting 16 million children here in the United States and across the world.
