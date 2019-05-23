2 unrelated stabbings reported in Eufaula within an hour

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Eufaula Police Department is investigating two unrelated stabbings that happened Wednesday night.
Police Chief Steve Watkins said the first stabbing happened in the parking lot of a convenience store on State Docks Road around 8:40 p.m. Officers found the victim a 48-year-old Eufaula woman, inside the store.
The victicm was suffering from two stab wounds to her upper body. She was transported to Medical Center Barbour by Eufaula Fire and Rescue where she received treatment for her injuries. While a suspect is known, their name has not been released.
Around an hour later at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a second stabbing, this one in 400 block of Norman Street.
The victim, a 48-year-old Eufaula man had already been taken to Medical Center Barbour by a private vehicle. When detectives interviewed him, he told them he’d been in a domestic incident with his girlfriend and she stabbed him once in the upper body.
Watkins said an officer who is familiar with the alleged suspect saw her in a vehicle leaving the hospital parking lot. The officer make a traffic stop and arrested the suspect, Denise Lashune White, 29 of Eufaula.
White is charged with second-degree domestic violence and is being held at the Eufaula City Jail while awaiting a bond hearing.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.