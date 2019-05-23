Via Airlines ending all flights between Montgomery and Orlando

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Via Airlines is ending its round-trip flights between Montgomery and Orlando.
This change is effective immediately, the Montgomery Regional Airport confirmed.
The Florida-based airline is discontinuing many of its commercial flights and will return to focusing on charter flights, according to a statement from the Montgomery Regional Airport.
Via Airlines started offering flights to Orlando Sanford International Airport from Montgomery in February 2018.
“Passenger travel increased and demand continues for regional service from MGM to the popular destination," a news release from the Montgomery airport stated. “The airport will continue its efforts to increase routes and options for vacation and business travelers, including the Orlando market.”
Via Airlines is also ending commercial airline service to and from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and Mobile Regional Airport.
Customers who purchased tickets or have future flights on Via Airlines, should contact the airline at www.flyviaair.com or call 1-407-499-4992.
