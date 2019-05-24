County Road 12: Montgomery’s typewriter man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a sound that takes you back. The “clack, clack, clack” that made plain white sheets of paper come alive.
“Everybody loves these machines,” said William Lee, owner of the American Typewriter Company.
Lee got into this business almost 50 years ago.
“When I hear one, the sound, I can tell what name, brand, who the manufacturer is, just by the sound of it.” Lee said.
He opened his business in 1973. His Montgomery office is filled with typewriters, replacement parts, and still plenty of customers.
“There are a lot of elderly people that still like typewriters and more comfortable with them. I’ve got customers coming from Tennessee, Mississippi, Florida, and I’m waiting on a customer now from Phenix City.” Lee said.
Along with typewriters Mr. Lee works on printers, fax machines, copiers, and cash registers. But it's his love for these machines that's kept him typing away all these years.
“When I hear the machines working and making that sound. I know somebody is happy.” Lee said.
That’s what he’s all about, making his customers happy. He can fix almost anything. He only runs into problems when there are no longer parts made to fix these machines. He really takes it personally when he has to break the bad news.
“That’s one of the worst things I have to do, but sometimes I have to do it.” Lee said.
It doesn’t look like Mr. Lee is slowing down any time soon.
“I don’t have anyone to turn it over to, so as long as I stay healthy, I will stay with it.” Lee added.
The typewriter man, times and technology have changed, but he’s still keeping this old school form of communication alive.
American Typewriter Company:
Address: 437 S Decatur St, Montgomery, AL 36104
Phone: (334) 269-6924
