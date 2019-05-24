Food for Thought 5/23

Food for Thought 5/23
Food For Thought
By Mark Bullock | May 24, 2019 at 6:00 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 6:00 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES

Alloz Express Mediterranean Deli & Grill (1055 Adams Ave.): 100

China Moon (635 W. Fairview Ave.): 98

Do Re Mi Karaoke (2787 Bell Rd.): 98

Teri & Grill (1609 East Blvd.): 98

Subway (3514 Day St.): 98

Subway (4069 Atlanta Hwy.): 98

LOW SCORES

Highland Meat & Grocery (2710 Highland Ave.): 77

Priority Items: Pizza, BBQ sandwiches & hamburgers at improper temperature in display warmer; Cheese, spinach & sliced tomatoes at improper temperature in reach-in cooler

Arby’s (3853 Atlanta Hwy.): 85

Priority Item: Mold in ice machine

Captain D’s (2386 E. South Blvd.): 85

Priority Item: Molded lemons in walk-in cooler

