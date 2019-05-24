Former Troy golfer qualifies for U.S. Women’s Open

During her career at Troy, Cano became the first four-time All-Sun Belt First Team selection in Troy history, was named the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and the 2016 Sun Belt Golfer of the Year. She won eight individual titles during her career including the Sun Belt Conference title as a freshman; five of her victories came during her junior season. She led Troy to three Sun Belt Conference championships during her career and played in an NCAA Regional in all four of her seasons.