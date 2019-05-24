Former Troy golfer qualifies for U.S. Women’s Open

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - One former Troy Women’s golfer is headed to the LPGA Tour.
Fátima Fernández Cano, one of the most decorated women’s golfers in school history, has qualified for next week’s U.S. Women’s Open at the Country Club of Charleston.
She earned her spot at the Open by shooting a 7-under 137 at the U.S. Women’s Open Sectional at Druid Hills Golf Club in Atlanta.
This year’s Open field will feature 47 of the top 50 players in the current women’s golf rankings, and includes the past 13 champions.
Cano’s spent the last two seasons on the Symetra Tour, the LPGA’s developmental tour, and posted four Top 10 finishes including a tie for sixth at the Symetra Classic two weeks ago.
During her career at Troy, Cano became the first four-time All-Sun Belt First Team selection in Troy history, was named the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and the 2016 Sun Belt Golfer of the Year. She won eight individual titles during her career including the Sun Belt Conference title as a freshman; five of her victories came during her junior season. She led Troy to three Sun Belt Conference championships during her career and played in an NCAA Regional in all four of her seasons.
